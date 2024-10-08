Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CNR. National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$187.00 to C$180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$169.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$167.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$175.36.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$154.14 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$143.13 and a one year high of C$181.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$157.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$165.84. The company has a market cap of C$97.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C$1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 32.02%. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 8.5979325 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 40.14%.

In related news, Director Susan C. Jones purchased 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$162.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,324.82. In related news, Director Susan C. Jones purchased 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$162.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,324.82. Also, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 543 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$157.53 per share, with a total value of C$85,539.88. In the last three months, insiders have bought 4,383 shares of company stock worth $585,772. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

