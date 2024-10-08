Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Declares $0.53 Quarterly Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.525 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of TSE CNQ opened at C$49.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$46.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$71.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$106.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.91. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$40.02 and a 12-month high of C$56.49.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C$0.04. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The company had revenue of C$9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.41 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.6036866 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Trevor Wagil sold 4,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.51, for a total transaction of C$202,966.99. Insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

CNQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$114.00 to C$57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Gerdes Energy Research lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$97.00 to C$49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$85.81.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Articles

