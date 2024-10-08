Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Trevor Wagil Sells 4,272 Shares of Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Trevor Wagil sold 4,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.51, for a total value of C$202,966.99.

Shares of TSE CNQ opened at C$49.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of C$106.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.91. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$40.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$46.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$71.19.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.04. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of C$9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.41 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.6036866 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.26%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNQ. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$114.00 to C$57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$85.81.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

