Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACHR. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Archer Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ACHR

Archer Aviation Trading Up 6.5 %

Archer Aviation stock opened at $3.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average of $3.78. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.31. Archer Aviation has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $7.01.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts expect that Archer Aviation will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 2,982,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $9,989,998.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,734,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,112,122.70. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 27.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Archer Aviation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACHR. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at $578,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 196.6% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 21,662 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 266.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 30,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 376,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.