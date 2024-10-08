Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Increased to $157.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $156.00 to $157.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $147.79.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of COF opened at $152.00 on Monday. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $88.23 and a 12 month high of $154.18. The stock has a market cap of $57.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.79%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 37.9% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 40,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,062,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 21,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,593 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 75,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

