Capital One Financial Weighs in on Hess Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HES)

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Hess in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.45. The consensus estimate for Hess’ current full-year earnings is $10.46 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Hess’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.16 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.84 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $171.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.15.

Hess Stock Down 0.1 %

HES stock opened at $140.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Hess has a 1-year low of $123.79 and a 1-year high of $167.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.18. The firm has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.15.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Hess had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Hess

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,158,000. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Hess by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 24,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Hess by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 194,794 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,082,000 after purchasing an additional 105,196 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Management LLC bought a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter worth about $4,613,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

About Hess

(Get Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.