Cardano Price Tops $0.35 on Major Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 8th. Cardano has a total market cap of $12.06 billion and $249.63 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000554 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Get Cardano alerts:

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,427.45 or 0.03894432 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00042469 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00007940 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00011332 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00012893 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006966 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 44,995,152,754 coins and its circulating supply is 34,961,093,448 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.