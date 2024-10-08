Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC Acquires New Position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Get Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJAN. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Clear Point Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $32.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.02 million, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.61. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a one year low of $26.88 and a one year high of $33.21.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.