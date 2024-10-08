Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC Makes New $214,000 Investment in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1,622.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

ACWX opened at $56.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.00. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $44.89 and a 12-month high of $57.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

