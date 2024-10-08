Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Tigress Financial

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Tigress Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Tigress Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & to a moderate sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.16.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $18.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $19.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.28.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at about $466,838,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 510.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,331,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,398,000 after buying an additional 8,638,865 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,585,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,435,000 after buying an additional 2,911,100 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 210.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,894,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth about $31,917,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

