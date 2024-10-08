Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $73.00 to $82.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

CARR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Carrier Global from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CARR

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of CARR stock opened at $80.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.07, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $81.64.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carrier Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 675.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3,668.8% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

(Get Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.