Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Price Up 5.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) shot up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $175.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Carvana traded as high as $189.22 and last traded at $188.98. 2,440,756 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 4,960,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.73.

Get Carvana alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CVNA. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $125.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $105.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Carvana from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.72.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Carvana

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.06, for a total transaction of $17,906,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,858,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,957,936,936.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.06, for a total value of $17,906,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,858,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,957,936,936.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.32, for a total transaction of $10,599,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,465,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,468,834.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,661,866 shares of company stock valued at $399,181,034 over the last three months. 17.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the third quarter valued at $288,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 32.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Carvana by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Carvana by 804.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 8,884 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Stock Up 4.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.86 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.88.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.