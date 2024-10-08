Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.74 and traded as high as $1.91. Carver Bancorp shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 15,810 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Carver Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $9.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.21 million for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 20.02%.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

