Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.74 and traded as high as $1.91. Carver Bancorp shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 15,810 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Carver Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CARV
Carver Bancorp Price Performance
Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.21 million for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 20.02%.
Carver Bancorp Company Profile
Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Carver Bancorp
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Ciena Stock Powers the AI Cloud Boom—Don’t Miss Out
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Affirm’s Path to Profitability Elevates with Interest Rate Cuts
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- RPM International Thrives in Rate-Cut Driven Construction Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.