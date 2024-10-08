Catizen Price Hits $0.46 on Exchanges (CATI)

Catizen (CATI) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Catizen has a total market capitalization of $129.11 million and $75.58 million worth of Catizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Catizen token can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00000739 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Catizen has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Catizen Profile

Catizen’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,426,933 tokens. Catizen’s official Twitter account is @catizenai. The official website for Catizen is catizen.ai. Catizen’s official message board is medium.com/catizen.

Buying and Selling Catizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Catizen (CATI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the TON platform. Catizen has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 280,426,933 in circulation. The last known price of Catizen is 0.48324807 USD and is down -8.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $106,775,310.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://catizen.ai/.”

