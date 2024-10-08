Catizen Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $90.21 Million (CATI)

Catizen (CATI) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 8th. Catizen has a market cap of $131.61 million and approximately $90.21 million worth of Catizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Catizen token can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000747 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Catizen has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000084 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.20 or 0.00251904 BTC.

About Catizen

Catizen’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,426,933 tokens. Catizen’s official Twitter account is @catizenai. The official message board for Catizen is medium.com/catizen. Catizen’s official website is catizen.ai.

Catizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Catizen (CATI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the TON platform. Catizen has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 280,426,933 in circulation. The last known price of Catizen is 0.48324807 USD and is down -8.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $106,775,310.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://catizen.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Catizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

