Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Price Target Increased to $239.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $218.00 to $239.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CBOE. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cboe Global Markets from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $168.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $206.42.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

CBOE stock opened at $207.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 106.83 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.51 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, August 16th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.67, for a total transaction of $466,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,676.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $121,938.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,579.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.67, for a total value of $466,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,676.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,261 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,822 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 91.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 6.4% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 11.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

