CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Hits $0.0294

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. CEEK VR has a market cap of $23.72 million and approximately $558,713.77 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for $0.0294 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00008384 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00014443 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,263.37 or 0.99973955 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001017 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007408 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006998 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000038 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.02988854 USD and is down -0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $1,006,529.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

