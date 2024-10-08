Centaur Media (LON:CAU) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 29 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 29 ($0.38), with a volume of 280 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.50 ($0.40).

Centaur Media Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £42.04 million, a P/E ratio of 966.67 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 31.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 37.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Centaur Media Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Centaur Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,666.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centaur Media

About Centaur Media

In other news, insider Swagatam Mukerji acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £24,000 ($31,409.50). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 76,916 shares of company stock worth $2,467,403. Insiders own 17.45% of the company’s stock.

Centaur Media Plc engages in the provision of business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Xeim and The Lawyer. The company's marketing platforms include Econsultancy, Influencer Intelligence, MW Mini MBA, Festival of Marketing, Marketing Week, Creative Review, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Oystercatchers, and Foresight News.

