Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 613 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,861,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,361,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $461,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 19,440.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 361,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,353,000 after buying an additional 360,042 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $23.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.80.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0629 per share. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

