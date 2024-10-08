Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 108 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 2.9% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 1.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 0.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 4.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MarketAxess

In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 617 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.63, for a total transaction of $142,915.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,146.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $193.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $237.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.80.

MarketAxess Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $273.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.01 and a 200-day moving average of $221.76. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $192.42 and a one year high of $297.97.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $197.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

MarketAxess announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.47%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

