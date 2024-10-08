Centaurus Financial Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 853,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,648,000 after acquiring an additional 57,529 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 460,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,473,000 after acquiring an additional 18,855 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 284,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,690,000 after buying an additional 189,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 257,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,344,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN opened at $81.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.52. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $56.30 and a 52-week high of $88.10.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

