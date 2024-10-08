Centene (NYSE:CNC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com cut shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CNC. TD Cowen upped their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.58.

Centene Stock Performance

CNC stock opened at $71.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Centene has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $81.42. The firm has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.48.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $39.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.83 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 1.79%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centene will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Centene

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNC. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC grew its position in Centene by 14.7% in the third quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Centene by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 107,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management boosted its holdings in Centene by 8.0% in the third quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

