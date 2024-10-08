Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CENTA. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.68. 458,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,853. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.47. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $41.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.72.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $996.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 10.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $2,012,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,125,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,758,426.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $85,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,178.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William E. Brown sold 60,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $2,012,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,125,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,758,426.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,986 shares of company stock worth $2,146,841. Corporate insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 181,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 44,969 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1,038.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 129,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 118,345 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 183,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,784,000 after purchasing an additional 33,983 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,636,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 236,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after acquiring an additional 113,495 shares in the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

