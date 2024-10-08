Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CBNA) Director Yonesy F. Nunez Buys 1,807 Shares of Stock

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CBNA – Get Free Report) Director Yonesy F. Nunez acquired 1,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $39,754.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,807 shares in the company, valued at $39,754. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get Chain Bridge Bancorp alerts:

Chain Bridge Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp stock opened at $20.78 on Tuesday. Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

Chain Bridge Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as a Delaware-chartered bank holding company for Chain Bridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and personal banking, and trust services in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Chain Bridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chain Bridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.