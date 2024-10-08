Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Receives $220.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $217.33.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRL shares. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $228.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRL

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

NYSE CRL opened at $189.22 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1-year low of $161.65 and a 1-year high of $275.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.41. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 449 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 22.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 10,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 18.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.