Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $5,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 109.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Charter Communications from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $356.41.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $324.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $344.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.67. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $236.08 and a fifty-two week high of $458.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.98 by $0.51. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

