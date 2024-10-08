Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by Everpar Advisors LLC

Everpar Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chemed in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Chemed by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Chemed Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $578.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $579.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $573.00. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $497.36 and a 12-month high of $654.62.
Chemed Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.76%.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.51, for a total transaction of $474,924.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,725 shares in the company, valued at $3,271,894.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.63, for a total transaction of $1,139,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,229,828.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.51, for a total value of $474,924.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,271,894.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,144 shares of company stock worth $5,264,839. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Chemed Company Profile
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.
