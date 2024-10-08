Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Sold by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,684 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 4,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 186 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,420 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 19,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LNG. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Cheniere Energy stock traded down $2.60 on Tuesday, reaching $187.44. 309,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,623. The stock has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.31 and a twelve month high of $191.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.58.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 39.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

