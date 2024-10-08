Get alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: EXE) recently disclosed significant developments regarding its proposed merger with Southwestern Energy Company. The company announced that it had entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger on January 10, 2024, involving Southwestern, Hulk Merger Sub, Inc., and Hulk LLC Sub, LLC, each being wholly owned subsidiaries of Chesapeake.

The completion of the merger, as outlined in the Merger Agreement, is contingent upon various conditions, including the expiration or termination of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 (the “HSR Act”). In compliance with the HSR Act, both Chesapeake and Southwestern submitted notification and report forms to the Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

On April 4, Chesapeake and Southwestern received a Second Request from the FTC for additional information and documentary materials related to the review of the merger. The issuance of the Second Request has extended the waiting period imposed by the HSR Act. The completion of the merger is now anticipated to take place in the second half of 2024, pending the fulfillment of closing conditions and approvals from shareholders of both Chesapeake and Southwestern.

Investors and stakeholders are advised to note that this report contains forward-looking statements, reflecting Chesapeake’s and Southwestern’s current perspectives about future events. These statements are subject to a range of risks and uncertainties that could result in actual outcomes differing significantly from the projected results.

Furthermore, in connection with the merger, Chesapeake has filed and will continue to file essential materials with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Investors are urged to carefully review these filings, including a registration statement on Form S-4, to obtain a comprehensive understanding of the merger and the associated risks.

Chesapeake and Southwestern, along with their directors, executives, and other management members, may be regarded as participants in the solicitation of proxies related to the merger. More information regarding these individuals can be found in the respective SEC filings of Chesapeake and Southwestern.

This report serves as an informational update of the proposed merger between Chesapeake Energy Corporation and Southwestern Energy Company. It does not constitute an offer to sell or exchange securities, and caution should be exercised when making any investment decisions related to the proposed transaction.

