Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Price Target Increased to $124.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $118.00 to $124.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPK opened at $118.52 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.99. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Chesapeake Utilities has a one year low of $83.79 and a one year high of $125.34.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $166.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.70 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 13.61%. Chesapeake Utilities’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 53.78%.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, Director Paul L. Maddock, Jr. sold 9,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $1,094,037.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at $949,702.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,740,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,809,000 after buying an additional 334,088 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 234,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,823,000 after purchasing an additional 135,462 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 76.1% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 274,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,142,000 after purchasing an additional 118,561 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 61.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 275,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,529,000 after buying an additional 104,850 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 28.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 428,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,014,000 after buying an additional 94,980 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

