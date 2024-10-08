Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Acquires 423 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,992 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 1,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Netflix from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Netflix from $775.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, China Renaissance assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $680.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $691.76.

Netflix Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $701.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.73 and a twelve month high of $725.26. The company has a market cap of $302.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $676.85 and its 200 day moving average is $648.20.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,159.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total value of $16,163,976.57. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,991.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 224,784 shares of company stock valued at $150,212,870. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.