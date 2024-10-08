Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Acquires 4,875 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.48 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.97 and a 12-month high of $50.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.45.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
