Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Decreases Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 1.3% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $26,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 30,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 27,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

HON opened at $203.33 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $220.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $132.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.91.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.38%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HON. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.13.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

