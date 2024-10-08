Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 660,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $41,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. Davis Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $61.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.66 and its 200 day moving average is $59.63. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $62.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

