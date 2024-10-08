Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $25.66 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.2% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $25,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $244.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.28. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $171.07 and a 52-week high of $247.37.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

