Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $5.33 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.45.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 57,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Price Performance

NYSE TFC opened at $42.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.59 and its 200-day moving average is $39.97. The company has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a PE ratio of -31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $45.31.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -157.58%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.