Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $6.36 Million Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $6,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 172.0% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.89 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.96.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

