Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $62.76 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,791 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 3.0% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $62,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 53,796 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,159,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 3,418 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 9,355 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,175,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,453 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,580,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $915.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $876.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $874.00 to $962.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $980.00 price objective (up previously from $950.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $883.04.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.99, for a total transaction of $2,844,768.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,671,983.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.99, for a total transaction of $2,844,768.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,671,983.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,746.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,174 shares of company stock valued at $7,097,624 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $873.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.29 billion, a PE ratio of 54.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $875.41 and its 200 day moving average is $822.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $540.23 and a 1 year high of $923.83.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $79.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

