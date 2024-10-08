Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $7.32 Million Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,230,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,720,704,000 after buying an additional 4,309,040 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2,931.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,796,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,260 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,792,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $720,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,169 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,547,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,841,000 after purchasing an additional 520,179 shares during the period. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $312.71 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.24 and a twelve month high of $313.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $280.67 and a 200-day moving average of $263.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.82.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.16. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.18.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

