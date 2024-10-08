Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Increases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.2% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $25,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth $33,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $38,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $408.23 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $412.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $373.28 and a 200 day moving average of $356.04. The firm has a market cap of $404.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.54.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

