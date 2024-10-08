Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 7,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,090,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 51,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,916,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

EFA stock opened at $82.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.94. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.