Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 1,084 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $10,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FI. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $2,359,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $646,368,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 3,016.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 377.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after purchasing an additional 44,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair raised Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup raised Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total transaction of $3,716,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,211.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total transaction of $3,716,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 211,890 shares of company stock valued at $36,572,057. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $184.98 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $186.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $108.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.