Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 1,455 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WY. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,571,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,191,000 after buying an additional 10,271,891 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,141,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 5.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,840,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874,101 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at $81,507,000. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at $60,792,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $32.87 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $26.73 and a twelve month high of $36.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.55 and its 200 day moving average is $31.09.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on WY. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WY

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, Director Albert Monaco bought 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.38 per share, for a total transaction of $988,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco bought 31,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Calvin O’rourke purchased 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $249,678.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,680.72. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.