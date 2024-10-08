Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $170.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.69% from the company’s current price.

CVX has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.41.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.22. The stock had a trading volume of 879,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,785,046. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.99 and its 200 day moving average is $154.11. Chevron has a one year low of $135.37 and a one year high of $170.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Chevron

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 331,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,924,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

