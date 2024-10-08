Chia Trading 21.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XCH)

Chia (XCH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last week, Chia has traded 21.2% higher against the dollar. Chia has a market capitalization of $226.15 million and approximately $7.44 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chia coin can currently be purchased for $16.49 or 0.00026426 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chia Profile

Chia’s launch date was March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 32,086,099 coins and its circulating supply is 13,711,475 coins. Chia’s official message board is www.chia.net/blog. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chia is www.chia.net. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Chia

According to CryptoCompare, “Chia (XCH) is a cryptocurrency developed by Chia Network Inc. that uses a “proof of space and time” (PoST) consensus mechanism. The native token, XCH, is used to reward “farmers” who allocate unused disk space to secure the network. Chia aims to reduce the environmental impact of crypto farming and mining. XCH is used as a reward mechanism, for transaction fees, and as a digital medium of exchange. Chia was created by Chia Network Inc., co-founded in 2017 by Bram Cohen, the inventor of BitTorrent.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

