Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Position Cut by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHT. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 50.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 30,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chunghwa Telecom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Chunghwa Telecom Price Performance

NYSE:CHT opened at $38.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.46. The firm has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.19. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $40.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 16.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

