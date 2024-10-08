Churchill China (LON:CHH) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 800 ($10.47) and last traded at GBX 856 ($11.20), with a volume of 11894 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 875 ($11.45).

Get Churchill China alerts:

Churchill China Stock Down 2.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £94.16 million, a P/E ratio of 1,205.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,050.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,119.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Churchill China Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. Churchill China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,211.27%.

About Churchill China

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.