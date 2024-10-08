Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Acquired by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 300.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Cintas were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 2,063.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,666,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cintas by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,378,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 111.5% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 105.7% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Cintas in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.50 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cintas from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $730.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $842,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,808 shares in the company, valued at $24,083,425.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cintas Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ CTAS traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.03. 31,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,141. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.32. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $122.60 and a 1-year high of $211.57.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.77%.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cintas



Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

