Clean Yield Group Boosts Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Clean Yield Group raised its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,126 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 222.7% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 563.9% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Uber Technologies stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.63. 1,124,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,811,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.44. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.09 and a 12 month high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,344. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,344. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.11.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

