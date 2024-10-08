Clean Yield Group Boosts Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,052 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,501,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,877,801,000 after buying an additional 4,293,751 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,416,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,891,000 after acquiring an additional 421,161 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,192,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,640,000 after acquiring an additional 179,503 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,058,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,597,000 after buying an additional 97,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,569,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,315,000 after buying an additional 286,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BK. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $961,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,150,652.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BK traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.90. The company had a trading volume of 205,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,819,140. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.46 and a 200 day moving average of $61.87. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.66 and a 1-year high of $73.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 11.87%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 43.52%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

